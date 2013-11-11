MUMBAI Nov 11 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Monday on a weak rupee and an increase in overseas edible oil prices, though rising supplies of soybeans in local spot markets capped the upside.

* Rapeseed futures fell as the sowing of the winter-sown oilseed gained pace in key growing areas.

* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Monday, snapping four straight days of losses as investors squared positions ahead of a key industry report on stocks and output.

* "Depreciating rupee is supporting the market," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

* "Soybean supplies and crushing is gaining momentum. Soyoil supplies are rising, but demand is moderate. That may put pressure on prices in coming weeks."

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee hit a two-month low on Monday.

* At 0744 GMT, the key December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.55 percent at 726 Indian rupees ($11.49)per 10 kg.

* The key December soybean contract rose 1.25 percent to 3,962 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December was down 1.22 percent at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg.

* Exports of soymeal from India rose to 182,724 tonnes in October from 49,840 tonnes a year earlier.

* At Jaipur spot market in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 7 rupees to 3,829 rupees. ($1 = 63.2 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)