NEW DELHI Nov 12 Indian soyoil futures rose for a second straight session on Tuesday due to weakness in the local currency, which makes imports costlier, while soybeans fell as prices eased in the spot market.

* Rapeseed was marginally up as old stocks are almost exhausted, but moved in a narrow range as weather conditions favoured the on-going sowing for the main winter oilseed crop in key areas.

* "Weak rupee continues to support soyoil futures," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

* A weak rupee makes soyoil imports expensive, and raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee hit a two-month low on Tuesday.

* "Soybean saw a technical correction after a sharp rally in previous sessions on low arrivals due to fears of crop damage," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt. Ltd.

* Soybean, the main oilseed crop in summer, is processed to derive soyoil and soymeal, which is used as animal feed.

* Trivedi said absence of new soymeal export deals after December supported the selling in soybeans.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up in tight trade on Tuesday on optimism that slower production of the tropical oil will keep stockpiles in check this year, but concerns about sluggish export demand capped gains.

* At 0900 GMT, the key December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 733 Indian rupees ($11.58) per 10 kg.

* The key December soybean contract was down 0.4 percent to 3,952 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December was up 0.3 percent at 3,830 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said higher arrivals brought soybean prices down in the spot market.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 16 rupees to 3,950 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was down 1.15 rupees at 724.5 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 3,825 rupees.

($1 = 63.275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)