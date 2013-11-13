NEW DELHI Nov 13 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday on profit-taking, though demand for quality seeds pushed spot up, while soyoil slipped as gains in the currency made imports cheaper.

* A gain in the rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and promises lower returns from oilmeal exports. The rupee gained on Wednesday.

* Rapeseed was down as gains in the local currency hinted at less returns from exports of rapemeal to the South Asian countries where the oilmeal is used as animal feed.

* "Selling kept soybean down in the absence of any fresh trigger to cause another rally as witnessed recently on crop damage fear due to late rains during the harvest season," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* Soybean, the main oilseed crop in summer, is processed to derive soyoil and soymeal, which is used as animal feed.

* The absence of new soymeal export deals after December supported the selling in soybeans, she added.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a more than one-week high on Wednesday on prospects that a deadly typhoon in the Philippines would damage crops and halt exports of competing coconut oil, channelling demand to palm oil-based alternatives.

* At 0915 GMT, the key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.5 percent to 3,905 rupees ($61.36) per 100 kg.

* The key December soyoil contract was down 0.8 percent at 734.5 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December was down 0.7 percent at 3,832 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said demand for quality soybeans kept spot up and depleting old stocks during the on-going planting season pushed rapeseed up.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 10 rupees to 3,960 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was almost flat at 727.7 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 9.25 rupees to 3,825 rupees. ($1 = 63.6375 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)