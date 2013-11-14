NEW DELHI Nov 14 Indian soyoil futures eased on Thursday on gains in the local currency which make imports costly, while soybeans fell on profit-taking due to a decline in demand from millers in spot markets.

* Soy futures also took cues from U.S. soybean futures as they dropped for the first time in seven sessions after Chinese demand pushed the market to its highest in six weeks.

* Malaysian palm oil futures turned weak as investors turned cautious about risky bets.

* India, the world's leading cooking oil buyer, imports palm oil from Southeast Asia and soyoil from Latin America.

* "Swing in the rupee value kept local futures volatile," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

* A gain in the rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, and promises lower returns from oilmeal exports. The rupee gained on Thursday.

* Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment in the soy complex.

* At 0900 GMT, the key December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 727 rupees ($11.45) per 10 kg.

* The key December soybean contract was down 0.5 percent to 3,876 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December eased 0.4 percent to 3,801 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 2.5 rupees to 722.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 25 rupees to 3,908 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed remained flat at around 3,828 rupees. ($1 = 63.485 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)