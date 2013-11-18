MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday on limited supplies of good quality harvest amid good demand from oil millers, while soyoil and rapeseed edged higher on healthy demand for edible oils in spot markets due to winter season.

* At 0758 GMT, the key December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.55 percent at 726 rupees ($11.62) per 10 kg.

* "Oil mills are still struggling to secure good quality soybean for crushing. They need lots of supply to fulfil soymeal exports orders in the next two months," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Exports of soymeal from India rose to 182,724 tonnes in October from 49,840 tonnes a year earlier.

* The key December soybean contract rose 1.25 percent to 3,962 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December was up 1.22 percent at 3,793 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee rose on Monday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 10 rupees to 3,808 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 4.10 rupees to 706.55 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,827 rupees.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Monday as traders booked profits after strong gains last week, but the prospect of seasonally weaker output in the world's top producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, buoyed prices. ($1 = 62.5 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)