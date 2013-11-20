MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Wednesday, following gain in overseas edible oil
prices and on strong demand in local spot markets amid limited
supplies.
* At 0800 GMT, the benchmark February palm oil contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.41
percent a 2,592 ringgit per tonne.
* "Soybean supplies are not rising as per expectations and
demand is robust. Oil mills need a lot of supplies to fulfil
their soymeal exports orders," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at
Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* Indian soymeal exports rose to 182,724 tonnes in October
from 49,840 tonnes a year earlier.
* The key December soyoil contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.84 percent
at 715.90 rupees ($11.44) per 10 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but
raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee eased
on Wednesday.
* The key December soybean contract rose 0.62
percent to 3,844 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for December was up 0.42 percent at 3,797 rupees per 100
kg.
* The December soybean contract is likely to trade in a
narrow range in next few days, Trivedi said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
edged up 4 rupees to 3,838 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose
0.60 rupees to 706.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 4 rupees at 3,834 rupees.
($1 = 62.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)