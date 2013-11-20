MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, following gain in overseas edible oil prices and on strong demand in local spot markets amid limited supplies.

* At 0800 GMT, the benchmark February palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.41 percent a 2,592 ringgit per tonne.

* "Soybean supplies are not rising as per expectations and demand is robust. Oil mills need a lot of supplies to fulfil their soymeal exports orders," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* Indian soymeal exports rose to 182,724 tonnes in October from 49,840 tonnes a year earlier.

* The key December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.84 percent at 715.90 rupees ($11.44) per 10 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee eased on Wednesday.

* The key December soybean contract rose 0.62 percent to 3,844 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December was up 0.42 percent at 3,797 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soybean contract is likely to trade in a narrow range in next few days, Trivedi said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 3,838 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.60 rupees to 706.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4 rupees at 3,834 rupees. ($1 = 62.6 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)