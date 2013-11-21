MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures jumped on Thursday on robust demand in spot markets, a weaker rupee and as edible oil prices rose in the overseas markets.

* At 0817 GMT, the benchmark February palm oil contract was up 3.02 percent at 2,658 ringgit per tonne on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange.

* "Oil mills are aggressively buying soybeans as soyoil prices are rising," said a dealer from Indore, in the central sate of Madhya Pradesh.

* "Supplies are limited. Farmers are slowly releasing stocks into the market. Besides because of heavy rains, yields have also gone down."

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop.

* Indian soymeal exports rose to 182,724 tonnes in October from 49,840 tonnes a year earlier.

* The key December soyoil contract was up 1.60 percent at 724.10 rupees ($11.51) per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on Thursday.

* The key December soybean contract rose 1.45 percent to 3,890.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for December was up 0.87 percent at 3,816 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 59 rupees to 3,897 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 6.70 rupees to 715.45 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 16 rupees to 3,850 rupees. ($1 = 62.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)