MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday to their highest levels in more than a week on declining supplies in the spot market amid healthy demand.

* A weaker rupee and gains in overseas markets also supported sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher, once again touching their highest in more than a year, fuelled by prospects for tighter stockpiles that could continue to fall next year.

* "Instead of rising, soybean supplies are falling in spot markets. Traders were expecting higher supplies this week, but due to the state elections supplies are falling," said Prerna Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.

* Assembly elections in the country's top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state are slated for Nov. 25.

* Some spot markets in the state are closed due to the polls, although oil mills need soybeans to fulfil their soymeal export obligations, dealers said.

* Indian soymeal exports rose to 182,724 tonnes in October from 49,840 tonnes a year earlier.

* "Thin supplies in spot markets are also highlighting crop damage. Now, it seems heavy rainfall has damaged the soybean crop more severely than anticipated," said Sharma.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop.

* At 0754 GMT, the key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36 percent at 3,921 rupees ($62.33) per 100 kg, after rising to 3,950 rupees earlier, the highest level since Nov. 13.

* The key December soyoil contract was up 0.60 percent at 732.75 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 737.80 rupees, the highest level since Nov.12.

* The rapeseed contract for December was up 0.31 percent at 3,831 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on Friday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 56 rupees to 3,971 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 10.50 rupees to 728.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 24 rupees to 3,884 rupees. ($1 = 62.9037 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)