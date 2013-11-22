MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
rose on Friday to their highest levels in more than a week on
declining supplies in the spot market amid healthy demand.
* A weaker rupee and gains in overseas markets also
supported sentiment.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher, once again
touching their highest in more than a year, fuelled by prospects
for tighter stockpiles that could continue to fall next year.
* "Instead of rising, soybean supplies are falling in spot
markets. Traders were expecting higher supplies this week, but
due to the state elections supplies are falling," said Prerna
Sharma, an analyst at Emkay Commotrade Ltd.
* Assembly elections in the country's top soybean producing
Madhya Pradesh state are slated for Nov. 25.
* Some spot markets in the state are closed due to the
polls, although oil mills need soybeans to fulfil their soymeal
export obligations, dealers said.
* Indian soymeal exports rose to 182,724 tonnes in October
from 49,840 tonnes a year earlier.
* "Thin supplies in spot markets are also highlighting crop
damage. Now, it seems heavy rainfall has damaged the soybean
crop more severely than anticipated," said Sharma.
* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by
4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after
heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged
the crop.
* At 0754 GMT, the key December soybean contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36
percent at 3,921 rupees ($62.33) per 100 kg, after rising to
3,950 rupees earlier, the highest level since Nov. 13.
* The key December soyoil contract was up 0.60
percent at 732.75 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 737.80
rupees, the highest level since Nov.12.
* The rapeseed contract for December was up 0.31
percent at 3,831 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but
raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on
Friday.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
jumped 56 rupees to 3,971 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose
10.50 rupees to 728.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 24 rupees to 3,884 rupees.
($1 = 62.9037 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)