MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Monday due to weak demand in spot markets, a strong rupee and as sowing of rapeseed gained momentum in key producing areas.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Monday.

* "Some dealers were booking profit as sowing of rapeseed is progressing very well in Rajasthan. Farmers have raised supplies of old stocks," said an analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.44 million hectares as on Nov. 21, compared with 5.24 million hectares a year earlier.

* At 0841 GMT, the key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.08 percent at 3,844 rupees ($61.12) per 100 kg, while the key December soyoil contract fell 0.94 percent to 725.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December was down 1.12 percent at 3,799 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian soymeal exports rose to 182,724 tonnes in October from 49,840 tonnes a year earlier.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop by 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop.

* At the Mumbai spot market soyoil dropped 10.50 rupees to 724.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 35 rupees to 3,865 rupees. ($1 = 62.8900 rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)