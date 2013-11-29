MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil edged lower on Friday, tracking overseas markets and due to sluggish demand in the spot market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Friday as investors remained cautious because of a big industry meeting in Indonesia.

* At 0823 GMT, the key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.37 percent at 3,858 rupees per 100 kg, while the December soyoil contract was 0.55 percent lower at 717.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Soybean is still looking bullish due to lower production," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Buying is advised at 3,850 for a target of 3,895, with a stop loss at 3,810 rupees, said Reddy.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop.

* The rapeseed contract for December was down 0.42 percent at 3,765 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.44 million hectares as on Nov. 21, compared with 5.24 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 9 rupees to 3,939 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 3.05 rupees to 714.60 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 6.90 rupees at 3,840 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)