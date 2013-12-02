MUMBAI Dec 2 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday following gains in the overseas market and on good demand in local spot markets amid limited supplies.

* Soyoil and rapeseed fell on a drop in overseas edible oil prices and a strong rupee.

* U.S. soybeans rallied after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans at 1.77 million tonnes, combining old and new crop years, which was above trade expectations.

* "Soybean supplies are lower than expected due to the drop in production. Demand is good," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

" As elections are over in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, supplies might improve in coming days."

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop.

* At 0807 GMT, the key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent at 3,900 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil contract fell 0.13 percent to 715.18 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures crept lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected export demand made investors more cautious about taking risky bets.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Monday.

* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.31 percent at 3,799 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 6.07 million hectares as on Nov. 28, compared with 5.72 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans eased 5 rupees to 3,949 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged lower 2.75 rupees to 706.80 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 19 rupees at 3,806 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)