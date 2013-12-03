MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures
fell on Tuesday on profit-taking driven by a softening in
overseas prices and as soybean supplies are likely to rise in
the local spot markets.
* A rise in the area under rapeseed cultivation and weak
demand also put pressure on prices.
* U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.1 percent on Monday, their
biggest decline in more than two weeks, weighed down by
profit-taking and weakness in the soymeal market.
* "In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, soybean supplies are
likely to rise as the assembly elections are over," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities.
"Demand is also moderating from oil millers. They are not as
active as they were last week."
* At 0737 GMT, the key January soybean contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.89
percent at 3,835 rupees ($61.60) per 100 kg, while the January
soyoil fell 0.71 percent to 711.20 rupees per 10 kg.
* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop
4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after
heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged
the crop.
* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.89
percent at 3,768 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers cultivated rapeseed on 6.07 million
hectares as on Nov. 28, compared with 5.72 million hectares a
year earlier.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
dropped 26 rupees to 3,906 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged
lower 1.80 rupees to 703.35 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 6 rupees at 3,794 rupees.
($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)