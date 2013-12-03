MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking driven by a softening in overseas prices and as soybean supplies are likely to rise in the local spot markets.

* A rise in the area under rapeseed cultivation and weak demand also put pressure on prices.

* U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.1 percent on Monday, their biggest decline in more than two weeks, weighed down by profit-taking and weakness in the soymeal market.

* "In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, soybean supplies are likely to rise as the assembly elections are over," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

"Demand is also moderating from oil millers. They are not as active as they were last week."

* At 0737 GMT, the key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.89 percent at 3,835 rupees ($61.60) per 100 kg, while the January soyoil fell 0.71 percent to 711.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* India's soybean production in 2013/14 is likely to drop 4.4 percent from the previous year to 10.23 million tonnes after heavy rains in growing areas during the harvest season damaged the crop.

* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.89 percent at 3,768 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers cultivated rapeseed on 6.07 million hectares as on Nov. 28, compared with 5.72 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans dropped 26 rupees to 3,906 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged lower 1.80 rupees to 703.35 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 6 rupees at 3,794 rupees. ($1 = 62.2600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)