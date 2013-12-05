MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday on a strong rupee, a drop in overseas edible oil prices and as demand was moderate in local spot markets.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The Indian rupee rose to a five-week high against the dollar on Thursday as exit polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party in recent state elections.

* "The strong rupee is making palm oil imports cheaper and it seems the rupee can gain further," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

"Oil mills are cautiously buying soybeans as signing new soymeal export deals has become difficult due to disparity in local and overseas prices."

* At 0806 GMT, the key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.59 percent at 3,792 rupees ($61.56) per 100 kg, while the January soyoil fell 0.79 percent to 707.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* "The downside in soybean is limited. At lower levels farmers are not willing to sell the crop," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Thursday as investors booked profits from gains in the previous session.

* The rapeseed contract for January was down 0.47 percent at 3,796 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers cultivated rapeseed on 6.07 million hectares as on Nov. 28, compared with 5.72 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 27 rupees to 3,865 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 1.65 rupees to 699.90 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 14 rupees to 3,806 rupees. ($1 = 61.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)