MUMBAI Dec 6 Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures edged higher on bargain-buying driven by an upside in overseas palm oil prices, while soybeans eased on sluggish demand.

* At 0821 GMT, the benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.34 percent at 2,650 ringgit per tonne.

* "The recent fall in soyoil futures is prompting traders to take positions at lower levels, but demand is weak in the spot market. Firmness in palm oil is providing some support," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* The key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 3,757 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil rose 0.46 percent to 707.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* "New soymeal export orders have slowed down. Oil mills and stockists are not aggressively buying like last month," Trivedi said.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Friday.

* The rapeseed contract for January was up 0.19 percent at 3,789 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers cultivated rapeseed on 6.07 million hectares as on Nov. 28, compared with 5.72 million hectares a year earlier.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 33 rupees to 3,830 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged down 1.50 rupees to 698.25 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 9 rupees to 3,800 rupees. ($1 = 61.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)