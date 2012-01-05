MUMBAI Jan 5 India's overnight indexed swap rates rose on Thursday as expectations of policy rate cuts in the near term tempered, triggering paying across the curve.

The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's comments did not suggest that the central bank would lower rates as soon as the January policy, traders said.

Gokarn said momentum indicators suggest India's inflation is slowing and that ceiling has been reached on interest rates.

The RBI will review monetary policy on Jan. 24.

"Market appears to have overreacted to rate cuts happening soon and there is some paying to correct that move," said a trader with a foreign bank.

At 11:14 a.m.(0544 GMT), the one-year swap rate was 3 basis points higher from its previous close at 7.72 percent, as banks unwound received positions to book profits.

The five-year swap rate was 3 basis points higher from its Wednesday's close at 7.11 percent.

Weak global cues also weighed on market sentiment, in particular, worry over the euro zone's debt situation and the euro being on a declining trend added to the paying, traders said.

For the rest of trade, market expects a further increase of 2-3 basis points across the curve. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)