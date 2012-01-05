MUMBAI Jan 5 India's overnight indexed
swap rates rose on Thursday as expectations of policy rate cuts
in the near term tempered, triggering paying across the curve.
The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's
comments did not suggest that the central bank would lower rates
as soon as the January policy, traders said.
Gokarn said momentum indicators suggest India's inflation is
slowing and that ceiling has been reached on interest rates.
The RBI will review monetary policy on Jan. 24.
"Market appears to have overreacted to rate cuts happening
soon and there is some paying to correct that move," said a
trader with a foreign bank.
At 11:14 a.m.(0544 GMT), the one-year swap rate
was 3 basis points higher from its previous close
at 7.72 percent, as banks unwound received positions to book
profits.
The five-year swap rate was 3 basis points
higher from its Wednesday's close at 7.11 percent.
Weak global cues also weighed on market sentiment, in
particular, worry over the euro zone's debt situation and the
euro being on a declining trend added to the paying, traders
said.
For the rest of trade, market expects a further increase of
2-3 basis points across the curve.
(Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)