MUMBAI Jan 5 India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rates ended lower on Thursday, as weekly food price index fell for the first time in nearly six years, reinforcing hope of early policy rate cuts.

The five-year swap rate settled at 7.05 percent, 3 basis points lower from its previous close.

The one-year swap rate closed 2 basis points higher at 7.71 percent from its previous close, as banks unwound received positions to book profits.

Earlier in the session, the long-end swaps got paid after the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's comments shrunk expectations of a rate cut in the Jan. 24 monetary policy review.

Gokarn said momentum indicators suggest India's inflation is slowing and that ceiling has been reached on interest rates, but added the central bank has not in its guidance talked of starting to cut policy rates.

"The RBI deputy governor's remarks were initially interpreted to be not so encouraging. But the bottomline is that rate cuts will happen, if not on Jan. 24, but within the next two months. And, so in the second half of trade, banks cut paid positions," said a trader with a foreign bank.

The total market volume today was 89.00 billion rupees ($1.68 billion), higher from Wednesday's 82.57 billion rupees. ($1=53 rupees)