MUMBAI Jan 5 India's benchmark five-year
overnight indexed swap rates ended lower on Thursday, as weekly
food price index fell for the first time in nearly six years,
reinforcing hope of early policy rate cuts.
The five-year swap rate settled at 7.05
percent, 3 basis points lower from its previous close.
The one-year swap rate closed 2 basis points
higher at 7.71 percent from its previous close, as banks unwound
received positions to book profits.
Earlier in the session, the long-end swaps got paid after
the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's
comments shrunk expectations of a rate cut in the Jan. 24
monetary policy review.
Gokarn said momentum indicators suggest India's inflation is
slowing and that ceiling has been reached on interest rates, but
added the central bank has not in its guidance talked of
starting to cut policy rates.
"The RBI deputy governor's remarks were initially
interpreted to be not so encouraging. But the bottomline is that
rate cuts will happen, if not on Jan. 24, but within the next
two months. And, so in the second half of trade, banks cut paid
positions," said a trader with a foreign bank.
The total market volume today was 89.00 billion rupees
($1.68 billion), higher from Wednesday's 82.57 billion rupees.
($1=53 rupees)
