MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian overnight indexed swap rates ended higher on Monday, as traders cut received positions to book profits after excessive receiving over the last few sessions.

"Many banks are tempering rate cut expectations and getting out of received positions to book profits," said a trader with a foreign bank.

The one-year swap rate closed 3 basis points higher at 7.74 percent from its previous close. On Jan. 3, the one-year OIS had fallen to 7.67 percent, its lowest this month so far, and has steadily climbed since then.

However, at the open on Monday, the one-year OIS hit 7.67 percent briefly, tailing the movement in government bond yields that fell.

Federal bond yields eased after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday further lowered the country's growth forecast for the current financial year ending in March to 7 percent from last month's government forecast of 7.5 percent.

The view reinforced expectation that policy rate cut was inevitable, dealers said.

"Traders cannot afford to sit on received positions and bear a negative carry because now the view is that rate cuts, although will happen, but won't happen in a hurry," said a trader with another foreign bank.

The cost of funding for banks to get into a received position in swaps is sharply higher than the one-year OIS rate, which contributes to the negative carry.

The spread between overnight Mumbai Inter-bank Offer Rate, the benchmark rate for swaps, and one-year OIS is 88 basis points on Monday.

The five-year swap rate settled at 7.07 percent, 1 basis point higher from its previous close.

The total market volume on Monday was 50.00 billion rupees ($952.38 million), lower from Friday's 89.00 billion rupees. ($1=52.5 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)