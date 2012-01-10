Jan 10 India's overnight indexed swap rates were higher on Tuesday, as traders booked profits for a second straight session, and firm Asian equities aided the upward move.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 6 basis points higher at 7.13 percent.

The one-year swap rate was 3 basis points higher at 7.77 percent. At current levels, the one-year swap rate is 11 basis points higher from Jan 3. level, its lowest this month.

Asian equities moved higher tracking a strong euro, although the uncertainty over euro zone's economic situation tempered optimism.

The swap rates moved up also tracking the rise in government bond yields, which edged up due to profit taking.

"There is no directional change in the market, only some mild profit-taking," said a trader with a foreign bank.

"The underlying trend is bullish and market is hopeful of rate cuts," the trader said.

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's comments on Sunday that the Indian economy would likely grow slower than what was earlier expected, had reinforced expectations of a rate cut.

Traders expect the swap rates to move further up by 1-2 basis points, and likely to settle around current levels towards close. (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)