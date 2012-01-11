Jan 11 Indian overnight indexed swap rates rose at the short-end on Wednesday driven by the view that a reversal in the Reserve Bank of India's tight monetary stance was unlikely in the Jan. 24 policy review.

Bankers said that a cash reserve ratio cut was unlikely after a pre-policy meeting with the central bank. RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, was quoted as saying, that lowering the cash reserve ratio would be contradictory to the RBI's anti-inflationary stance, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday..

"Market feels the liquidity tightness will continue as CRR cut hope is dampened," said a trader with a foreign bank.

At 12:22 p.m. (0652 GMT), the one-year swap rate was 4 basis points higher at 7.84 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate was 1 basis point lower at 7.15 percent.

"Paying pressure is seen continuing on the one-year OIS," said a trader with another foreign bank.

The banking system liquidity was tight, reflected by the increase in amount at the RBI's daily repo counter, where banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees ($26.11 billion), the highest since Dec. 26.

In rest of trade, the one-year OIS may climb further 2-3 basis points, traders said.

($1 = 51.7 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)