Jan 11 Indian overnight indexed swap rates
rose at the short-end on Wednesday driven by the view that a
reversal in the Reserve Bank of India's tight monetary stance
was unlikely in the Jan. 24 policy review.
Bankers said that a cash reserve ratio cut was unlikely
after a pre-policy meeting with the central bank. RBI Deputy
Governor Subir Gokarn, was quoted as saying, that lowering the
cash reserve ratio would be contradictory to the RBI's
anti-inflationary stance, The Economic Times reported on
Wednesday..
"Market feels the liquidity tightness will continue as CRR
cut hope is dampened," said a trader with a foreign bank.
At 12:22 p.m. (0652 GMT), the one-year swap rate
was 4 basis points higher at 7.84 percent, while
the benchmark five-year swap rate was 1 basis
point lower at 7.15 percent.
"Paying pressure is seen continuing on the one-year OIS,"
said a trader with another foreign bank.
The banking system liquidity was tight, reflected by the
increase in amount at the RBI's daily repo counter, where banks
borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees ($26.11 billion), the highest
since Dec. 26.
In rest of trade, the one-year OIS may climb further 2-3
basis points, traders said.
($1 = 51.7 rupees)
(Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)