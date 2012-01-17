Jan 17 India's overnight indexed swap rates rose on Tuesday on growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to cut interest rates when it reviews monetary policy on Jan. 24.

The spate of data over the last few days indicate that inflationary pressures persist in the economy, and a revival in industrial growth could prevent the RBI from cutting rates soon.

The headline inflation data for December, released on Monday, showed the rate of inflation at its slowest pace in two years, but core, or manufacturing, inflation continued to remain high.

At 12:04 p.m. (0634 GMT), the one-year swap rate was up 5 basis points at 7.98 percent. Earlier in the session, the one-year rate had touched nearly a six-week high of 7.99 percent.

"Rate cut hopes are getting battered, which is reflecting mostly at the short-end," said a trader with a foreign bank.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 4 basis points higher at 7.17 percent.

The OIS rates may rise by another 2-3 basis points during the day, traders said.

The total trading volume on the electronic trading platform was 14.75 billion rupees ($288.65 million).

($1=51.1 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)