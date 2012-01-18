Jan 18 India's overnight indexed swap
rates fell on Wednesday on stop losses being triggered, as
traders received swaps, after extended paying over the last
three sessions.
At 11:38 a.m. (0608 GMT), the one-year swap rate
was down 8 basis points at 7.97 percent. The
benchmark five-year swap rate was 6 basis points
lower at 7.19 percent.
During the previous three sessions, the one-year OIS had
gone up 20 basis points, while the five-year went up 15 basis
points, as market priced in expectation of no cut in interest
rates from the Reserve Bank of India in its Jan. 24 monetary
policy review.
The series of economic data over the last one week
indicates that the growth momentum was picking up, while
pressure continued to be on prices, keeping core inflation at
elevated levels.
On Tuesday, the OIS levels at the one- and the five-year
tenures had touched an over six-week high each.
"The move in OIS was exaggerated, which is the reason the
levels are pulling back today," said a trader with a large
state-owned bank.
Traders expect the one-year OIS to be in 7.95-8.05 percent
band, while the five-year swap rate may be in 7.20-7.25 percent
band for the session.
The total trading volume on the electronic trading platform
was 11.25 billion rupees ($222.33 million).
($1=50.6 rupees)
(Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)