Jan 18 India's overnight indexed swap rates fell on Wednesday on stop losses being triggered, as traders received swaps, after extended paying over the last three sessions.

At 11:38 a.m. (0608 GMT), the one-year swap rate was down 8 basis points at 7.97 percent. The benchmark five-year swap rate was 6 basis points lower at 7.19 percent.

During the previous three sessions, the one-year OIS had gone up 20 basis points, while the five-year went up 15 basis points, as market priced in expectation of no cut in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of India in its Jan. 24 monetary policy review.

The series of economic data over the last one week indicates that the growth momentum was picking up, while pressure continued to be on prices, keeping core inflation at elevated levels.

On Tuesday, the OIS levels at the one- and the five-year tenures had touched an over six-week high each.

"The move in OIS was exaggerated, which is the reason the levels are pulling back today," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.

Traders expect the one-year OIS to be in 7.95-8.05 percent band, while the five-year swap rate may be in 7.20-7.25 percent band for the session.

The total trading volume on the electronic trading platform was 11.25 billion rupees ($222.33 million).

($1=50.6 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)