(Updates to close)
Jan 18 India's overnight indexed swap
rates ended lower on Wednesday as stop-losses were triggered, as
some traders received swaps, after extended paying over the last
three sessions.
The one-year swap rate and the benchmark
five-year swap rate both ended 4 basis points
lower at 8.01 percent and 7.21 percent respectively.
The one-year OIS had gone up 20 basis points, while the
five-year went up 15 basis points, over the past three sessions,
as the market priced in expectation of no cut in interest rates
from the Reserve Bank of India in its Jan. 24 monetary policy
review.
The series of economic data over the last one week
indicates that the growth momentum was picking up, while
pressure continued to be on prices, keeping core inflation at
elevated levels.
On Tuesday, the OIS levels at the one- and the five-year
tenures had touched an over six-week high each.
"The move in OIS was exaggerated, which is the reason the
levels are pulling back today," said a trader with a large
state-owned bank.
The total traded volume on the electronic trading
platform was 72.90 billion rupees ($1.45 billion).
($1=50.4 rupees)
(Reporting By Neha Arora and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip
Sircar)