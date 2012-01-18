(Updates to close)

Jan 18 India's overnight indexed swap rates ended lower on Wednesday as stop-losses were triggered, as some traders received swaps, after extended paying over the last three sessions.

The one-year swap rate and the benchmark five-year swap rate both ended 4 basis points lower at 8.01 percent and 7.21 percent respectively.

The one-year OIS had gone up 20 basis points, while the five-year went up 15 basis points, over the past three sessions, as the market priced in expectation of no cut in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of India in its Jan. 24 monetary policy review.

The series of economic data over the last one week indicates that the growth momentum was picking up, while pressure continued to be on prices, keeping core inflation at elevated levels.

On Tuesday, the OIS levels at the one- and the five-year tenures had touched an over six-week high each.

"The move in OIS was exaggerated, which is the reason the levels are pulling back today," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.

The total traded volume on the electronic trading platform was 72.90 billion rupees ($1.45 billion). ($1=50.4 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)