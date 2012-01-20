MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian overnight indexed swap rates ended higher at the longer-end, with the market not expecting the central bank to cut rates at its policy review on Jan. 24 amid hopes of an improvement in the global economy on signs Greek debt talks were progressing.

The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 4 basis points higher at 7.26 percent. The five-year rate had tested a seven-week high of 7.30 percent intraday according to Thomson Reuters data.

Fresh signs emerged from Europe that Greece may be nearing a deal to avoid a debt default, which would ease the stress over the euro zone thus improving growth prospects.

"There seems to increase in risk appetite globally, which caused some paying back home on expectation that the Reserve Bank of India will not be as aggressive in cutting rates, as was expected earlier," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

None of the 22 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBI to cut rates next week when it reviews its monetary policy, but all but one expect a cut by the end of June.

The swap rates at the short-end settled mostly steady, as traders await direction from the RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday.

The one-year swap rate closed 1 basis point lower at 8.01 percent.

The total market volume was 121.05 billion rupees ($2.41 billion). ($1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)