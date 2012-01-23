MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian overnight indexed swap rates fell at the short-end on Monday, as expectation grew that the Reserve Bank of India may cut banks' cash reserve ratio to ease a cash crunch in the banking system when it releases its monetary policy review on Tuesday.

The one-year swap rate was lower by 4 basis points at 7.97 percent. Early in the session, the one-year had touched its lowest level in a week at 7.96 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.

7 out of 20 respondents in a Reuters poll last week had said they expect the RBI to cut CRR, the proportion of deposits that must be held with the RBI, by 25 or 50 basis points from its current 6 percent on Tuesday. None of the 22 economists polled expect a cut in repo rate.

Banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo window have averaged above 1 trillion rupees in January so far, much above the RBI's comfort level of 600 billion rupees, which is indicative of the liquidity tightness.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was down 1 basis point at 7.25 percent.

"Traders are jittery at the long-end ahead of RBI policy, which is why the five-year OIS is hardly moving," said a trader with a foreign bank.

In rest of the session, traders expect the one-year OIS to be in 7.95-8.05 percent band, while the five-year OIS is seen largely steady.

Total market volume was 2.5 billion rupees ($49.8 million). ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)