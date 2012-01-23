* Mkt pricing in possibility of cut in CRR - I-Sec PD

* One-yr OIS tests one-week low of 7.96 percent (Updates to close)

By Neha Arora

MUMBAI, Jan 23 Indian overnight indexed swap rates settled lower on Monday as expectations of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio strengthened a day before the Reserve Bank of India announces the results of its monetary policy review.

"With the kind of liquidity tightness seen, the market is pricing in the possibility of a CRR cut," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The one-year swap rate ended 8 basis points lower at 7.93 percent, a one-week low, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 3 basis points lower at 7.23 percent.

The expectation of a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) has grown because the overnight cash rates have been hovering above 9 percent, and the banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo window have averaged above 1 trillion so far in January, above the RBI's comfort level of 600 billion rupees.

A cut in CRR by 25 basis points could infuse liquidity to the tune of 150-170 billion rupees.

Post trading hours, the RBI said in a report, that keeping liquidity deficit within acceptable limits is a policy priority.

7 out of 20 respondents in a Reuters poll last week had said they expect the RBI to cut CRR, the proportion of deposits that must be held with the RBI, by 25 or 50 basis points from its current 6 percent on Tuesday. None of the 22 economists polled expect a cut in repo rate.

Total market volume was 81.50 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) compared with 121.05 billion rupees on Friday. ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)