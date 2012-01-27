MUMBAI Jan 27 India's one-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate climbed to its highest level in more than two months on Friday as liquidity remained tight and traders fretted over the lack of clarity on when the Reserve Bank of India would cut rates.

At 12:33 p.m. (0703 GMT), the one-year swap rate was up 8 basis points on the day at 8.15 percent, a level last seen on Nov. 16.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was up 3 basis points at 7.33 percent.

"Traders are re-rating the timing of rate cuts, and it seems from the RBI's recent guidance, the first cut could happen only in the next fiscal," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The next fiscal year starts in April.

With core inflation still stubbornly high, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as expected left its policy repo rate unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second consecutive review.

The RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday it would be difficult to predict the timing, pace and magnitude of any interest rate cuts.

Banks borrowed 1.59 trillion rupees ($31.99 billion) from the central bank's repo window on Friday, slightly higher than 1.45 trillion rupees on Wednesday, indicating the extent of cash tightness in the banking system.

Thursday was a national holiday.

Liquidity deficit has remained above 1 trillion rupees on most days since mid-December, significantly higher than the RBI's comfort zone of 600 billion rupees.

The RBI has not announced any bond buyback for this week, and has said further open market operations will depend on the liquidity situation.

Traders expect the central bank to buyback debt next week, given the tightness in the system.

Later in day, the government will auction 130 billion rupees of bonds, the results of which are due after 2:30 p.m. ($1=49.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Harish Nambiar)