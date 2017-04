MUMBAI, Sept 13 The Indian rupee weakened in opening trade on Friday tracking weakness in offshore non-deliverable forwards but better-than-expected factory output data may limit a very sharp fall.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 64.00/01 per dollar by 0905 India time (0335 GMT) versus its previous close of 63.50/51 on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading up 2 basis points at 8.52 percent.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward rate trading at 64.72 versus its previous close of 64.30.

Traders say wholesale price inflation data, due on Monday, will be the next key trigger for markets. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)