GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against
the yen on Monday with investors buoyed after the U.S. market
hit an almost four-year high last week and with higher European
stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone.
* The S&P 500 closed out its best week in three months with
a slim gain on Friday, but two slightly softer economic reports
curbed broader gains, keeping both the Dow and the Nasdaq in
modestly negative territory.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will address the
Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India on Monday. Mukherjee
and RBI Governor Subbarao will speak to the media press around
1230 IST (0700 GMT).
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* India's railway minister Dinesh Trivedi quit on Sunday
after his plan to raise fares on the vast but creaking network
prompted a furious response from his own party.
* India has exempted payment in rupees for oil imports from
Iran from hefty local taxes, a move that would help refiners
settle some of their oil trades with the sanctions-hit country
if the current mechanism through Turkey folds under fresh
sanctions.
* India will inject 60-70 billion rupees ($1.19-$1.39 bln)
in State Bank of India by next week, banking secretary
D.K. Mittal said on Friday.
* Reliance Communications -controlled FLAG Telecom
has filed a prospectus in Singapore Stock Exchange to list and
divest 75 per cent stake in the submarine cables business for
$1.25-1.5 billion. (Bu siness Standard)
* Indian automakers heaved a sigh of relief after the
federal budget did not hike taxes on diesel cars and retained a
generous subsidy on the fuel, but companies criticized a rise in
excise duty that will trigger an increase in car prices.
* State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to
invest over 330.65 billion rupees next fiscal in exploration and
production of oil and gas, a 5 percent increase over capital
expenditure in 2011-12. (Ec onomic Times)
* Cement manufacturers such as ACC and Ambuja
Cement announced price hikes of 7-10 rupees for a 50kg
bag after the budget announced on Friday. (E conomic Times)
* Singapore-based Ascol, a consortium of four private equity
funds, will purchase 74% in IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company for
40 billion rupees, a person with direct knowledge of the
development said. (Fi nancial Express)
* Reliance Power said it will not go ahead with
the implementation of its 175 billion rupees Krishnapatnam ultra
mega power project (UMPP) in Andhra Pradesh unless contracted
buyers agree on tariff revisions. (Fi nancial Express)
* HDFC Asset Management, part of HDFC Ltd, and
Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt. Ltd, an arm of US-headquartered
Prudential Financial Inc, have emerged as the
frontrunners to buy the assets of Fidelity's India-FIL Fund
Management Pvt. Ltd. (Min t)
* The International Finance Corporation is planning
to invest $60 million in Apollo Hospitals, one of the
country's largest integrated private health care groups.
(Bu siness Standard)
* State Bank of India may hike interest rates on
savings deposits following Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee's
announcement to exempt interest earned up to Rs 10,000 on such
deposits from tax. (Fi nancial Chronicle)
* Iron ore producer NMDC plans to invest 35.13
billion rupees on its upcoming 3 million tonnes per annum
capacity steel plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh. (E conomic
Times)
* The Future Group, owner of Pantaloon Retail
shops in India, is negotiating as many as 18 divestment and
fund-raising transactions as it seeks to pare its debt.
(Ec onomic Times)
* Leading health care chains Fortis Healthcare and
Manipal Hospitals have reportedly shown interest in acquiring
the sprawling Grand Hyatt in Pune to set up large
multi-specialty hospitals. (Bu siness Standard)
* MOIL, the country's largest manganese miner,
plans to enter the power generation business and has invited
expressions of interest from private sector players for a tie-up
for the development of coal blocks. (Bu siness Standard)
* The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is
likely to drop the proposal for easier foreign direct investment
(FDI) norms in insurance and pension funds. (M int)
* Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will fork
out 4 billion rupees from his personal wealth, to rapidly ramp
up operations of the food retail business. (E conomic Times)
