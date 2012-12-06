MUMBAI Gold importers in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, continued booking deals on Thursday as prices fell to their lowest in a month, weighed by a stronger rupee and similar leads from overseas markets.

* The wedding season, which started in September and peaked last month, will continue until early January. Gold is an essential part of gifts during the season in India.

* "Buying is on as people feel prices are good. The wedding demand is expected to continue for another couple of months," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion.

* The actively traded contract for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.66 percent lower at 30,992 rupees per 10 grams at 1005 GMT. It had hit 30,982 rupees earlier, the lowest since November 5.

* The rupee, which traded stronger on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-denominated yellow metal. In the overseas markets, gold edged down on Thursday, holding near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.55 percent lower at 61,981 rupees per kg.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees at 1:15 p.m. in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Thursday Wednesday

