MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian customs have cleared some
of the imported gold that was lying at airports and meant for
exports after processing, trade body officials said on
Wednesday, a move that could restart shipments after a gap of
more than two months.
Gold shipments into India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, came to a virtual halt after the Reserve Bank of India
told importers on July 22 that a fifth of their purchases would
have to be turned around for export and 80 percent would be
available for domestic use.
This led to confusion among government officials, prompting
the commerce ministry to call in a high-level meeting last week
along with officials from the finance ministry, customs and
importing banks, with assurance from the ministry of a regular
supply of the metal to exporters.
"Some shipments have been cleared, but some are still stuck.
They have cleared some shipments in Kolkata airport, but others
are yet to be processed at the Mumbai airport," said Pankaj
Kumar Parekh, vice chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export
Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Restart of imports could be timely just ahead of the peak
Christmas season for exporters, and the wedding and festival
season for local dealers, when demand for the metal goes up.
"Things will get sorted out soon at Mumbai airport. Once the
gold bookings (for imports) are accepted by the banks, exporters
will start exporting again," said Kunal Doshi, partner at Modern
Impex, a gold jewellery exporter.
The country's gold jewellery exports climbed in August from
the previous month on improving U.S. demand.
India exported $561 million worth of gold jewellery in
August compared with July's $441.4 million, the Gems and
Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on
Tuesday.
In the domestic market, gold for October delivery
was up 0.5 percent at 29,972 rupees per 10 grams. The contract
has shed about 15 percent from its record of 35,074 hit on Aug.
28.
Silver for December fell 0.42 percent to 48,948
rupees per kg.
