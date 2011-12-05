Gold jewellery is on display at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata March 6, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

MUMBAI India gold edged higher on Monday morning following a weaker rupee, and premiums in the physical market steadied even as buying remained absent in the peak wedding season, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.15 percent higher at 29,243 rupees per 10 grams.

* Weakness in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost the dollar-quoted yellow metal, makes the asset expensive.

* The rupee drifted lower after the currency had climbed 2 percent last week snapping a four-week slide.

* Gold prices in the overseas markets traded steady, after posting their sharpest weekly rise in more than a month.

* Traders said premiums charged on London prices remained flat at $1-1.25 per ounce on London prices. Weddings will continue till December in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion.

* "Buying is not really very encouraging," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding there has not been much change in premium since supply is steady."

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)