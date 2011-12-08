A customer looks in a mirror after wearing a gold earring inside a jewellery shop in Hyderabad September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI Gold recycling gained pace in India as consumers preferred to cash in on prices at a week high, which deterred physical traders from placing fresh orders as wedding buying tapered off.

Gold has gained 13 percent since October, with 30,000 rupees acting as a ceiling. The active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange hit a week's high of 29,344 rupees, before trading 0.23 percent higher at 29,314 rupees per 10 grams at 2:13 p.m.

"There is no investment demand as well. In fact, people are selling coins, bars and jewellery," said Prithviraj Kothari, president of the Bombay Bullion Association, a trade body, adding "demand is slow as people don't have money and inflation is high and they don't have savings."

Demand in the third quarter to September fell 20 percent to 200 tonnes, and the sentiment is expected to continue in the last quarter, traders and analyst said.

The current quarter covers the peak festival and wedding season, when Indians traditionally splurge on gold jewellery and investments.

Rising scrap could dent imports, which Kothari expects to be at 850-900 tonnes in 2011, down 11 percent from last year.

SILVER SLACKENS

Silver buying was slack as "its image has been tarnished as a precious metal due to unprecedented price volatility," said a dealer with a private bank importing bullion.

Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.21 percent higher at 57,310 rupees per kg. The white metal has oscillated in the range of 48,477-58,480 rupees since October.

Silver imports to India, the world's biggest consumer, would be marginally lower in 2011 from last year's 3,030 tonnes as traders are uncomfortable with prices ruling above 50,000 rupees per kg, a senior official at ScotiaMocatta said.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)