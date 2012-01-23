India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI Gold demand in India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, emerged after a gap as consumers made their wedding purchases with prices of the dollar-quoted yellow metal falling in the local market on the rupee's strength.
* Demand is good as the rupee is supporting, said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai. "Demand will recede if prices go beyond 28,000 rupees," he said.
* Harvesting festival in India started on January 15, when rural demand, that contributes to 70 percent of imports, for the yellow metal goes up. Weddings also happen during this period.
* Gold prices edged higher supported by firm overseas markets though a stronger rupee kept a lid on gains.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.36 percent higher at 27,590 rupees per 10 grams.
* Silver extended gains to hit the highest level in a month.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.69 percent higher at 55,929 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 56,310 rupees, a level last seen on December 14.
* On January 17, the government raised import duty on bullion to 2 percent on value from the previous flat rate of 300 rupees per 10 grams, and to 6 percent on value from 1,500 rupees per kilogram on silver, pushing up the prices of both the metals.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.