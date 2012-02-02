Customers look at gold bangles inside a jewellery shop in Hyderabad September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

MUMBAI Gold demand in India, the world's buyer of bullion, edged up as a stronger rupee made the dollar-quoted yellow metal cheaper.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.06 percent lower at 28,065 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 27,997 rupees earlier.

* "Demand is pretty good as rupee is favouring," said a dealer with a private gold importing bank in Mumbai.

* The Indian rupee, which rose past 49 to the dollar in early trading, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal.

* The wedding season is under way in India and will last till May. There are a few festivals also during this period.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was down 0.49 percent lower at 56,555 rupees per kg.

