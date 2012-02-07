MUMBAI India's gold traders refrained from placing fresh deals on Tuesday, expecting more price falls, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.08 percent lower at 27,914 rupees per 10 grams.

* "Demand is still zero as prices are still a little bit higher," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad.

* A stronger rupee also weighed, as it plays a key role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver too fell on Tuesday, with March delivery on the MCX down 0.56 percent at 56,109 rupees per kg.

* At 1:15 p.m, the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the Corporation Bank in the spot market:

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)