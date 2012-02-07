Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI India's gold traders refrained from placing fresh deals on Tuesday, expecting more price falls, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.08 percent lower at 27,914 rupees per 10 grams.
* "Demand is still zero as prices are still a little bit higher," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad.
* A stronger rupee also weighed, as it plays a key role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Silver too fell on Tuesday, with March delivery on the MCX down 0.56 percent at 56,109 rupees per kg.
* At 1:15 p.m, the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the Corporation Bank in the spot market:
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.