MUMBAI Gold demand stayed weak in India, the world's top buyer of the yellow metal, as prices touched a near two-month high.

* At 3:26 p.m., the most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.17 percent higher at 28,422 rupees per 10 grams, after rising as much as 28,429 rupees, a level last seen on December 14.

* "Buying is slightly subdued on current levels," said a dealer with a bullion importing private bank in Mumbai.

* There was good demand below 28,000 rupees level, the dealer said.

* A stronger rupee kept the upside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. <INR/>

* Silver too extended gains to a two-month high.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.72 percent higher at 57,678 rupees per kg, after hitting 57,777 rupees, its highest level in two months.

* At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market:

