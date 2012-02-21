A woman holds gold bangles at a jewellery shop in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, trooped back to the physical market after a 3-day gap on Tuesday as a stronger rupee through most of the day capped the upside, dealers said.

* The most-traded gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 0.35 percent higher at 28,257 rupees per 10 grams.

* "We have done good number of trades today after three days," said a dealer with a private gold importing bank in Mumbai.

* Markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday.

* The rupee, which ended weak after hitting a two-week high, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. <INR/>

* Silver also rose following the yellow metal. Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.49 percent higher at 56,595 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)