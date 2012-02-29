MUMBAI Indian gold traders refused to book the yellow metal for upcoming weddings and festivals, as prices stayed near the resistance level, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was at 28,845 rupees per 10 grams, not far away from the 10-week high of 28,944 rupees struck on February 23.

* "Demand is zero as none of my 200 customers are willing to buy," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad.

* Currently wedding season is underway in India, the world's biggest consumer of gold. Festivals are also due from next month.

* Early strength in the rupee also weighed on sentiment.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of gold, which is quoted in dollars.

* Silver was up following copper, another industrial metal, extending gains to touch the highest level in five months.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.36 percent higher at 61,100 rupees per kg.

