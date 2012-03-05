MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed on the sidelines as the spot prices extended its gains after the rupee dropped to its weakest level in more than a month, analysts said.

* HDFC Bank, one of the designated banks to import bullion, quoted gold in the spot market at 28,135 rupees per 10 grams, up 0.39 percent on day.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.10 percent higher at 28,051 rupees per 10 grams, recovering 1.16 percent from the previous week's low of 27,730 rupees.

* "Demand is still zero as the rupee depreciated one percent," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk, Parker Bullion in Ahmedabad. Demand could re-emerge if the prices fall to 27,500 rupees.

* The rupee dropped to its weakest level in more than a month due to dollar demand from importers and a fall in local shares.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Wedding season is currently on in India, which normally consumes about 900 tonnes of the yellow metal.

* Silver prices edged lower. Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.68 percent lower at 57,692 rupees per kg.

