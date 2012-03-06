MUMBAI Demand for gold in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, rose on Tuesday, with prices falling 3 percent since the beginning of March, amid an ongoing festival season.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.24 percent higher at 28,015 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had touched 27,730 rupees on Thursday, its lowest since February 4.

* "There is an improvement in demand as rates are comfortable," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata. "Demand is likely to sustain for a few more days till Holi (festival)."

* Currently, the wedding and festival seasons are underway in India.

* However, a weaker Indian rupee pushed gold prices higher.

* The rupee, which fell on negative local equities, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Silver traded almost steady, with silver for May delivery on the MCX up 0.11 percent at 58,486 rupees per kg.

