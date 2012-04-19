MUMBAI Gold traders in India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, stocked up in small quantities for Akshaya Tritiya, the second biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras, due next week.

* "Jewellers are buying ahead of Akshaya Tritiya...traders are hopeful of a good festival next week provided rates don't shoot up," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a gold wholesaler in Kolkata.

* The most-traded gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was little changed at 28,554 rupees per 10 grams. Prices have gained nearly 2 percent since the start of the month.

* "They are not considering the price, which are still high, they need to display some jewellery on the festival day," Ajmera.

* A weaker rupee kept upward pressure on prices. The rupee, which hit its weakest level in more than 14 weeks, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Buying has been moderate after jewellers called off their three-week strike protesting against an excise levy, despite the peak wedding season in India. A final decision will not be known until May 7 when parliament is expected to consider the 2012/13 budget and any changes would be made public.

* Gold traders in the international market are awaiting fresh clues on whether a third round of quantitative easing, which would keep interest rates, and consequently the opportunity cost of holding bullion, at rock-bottom levels, is on the cards.

At 4:14 p.m, following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market:

Thursday Wednesday

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)