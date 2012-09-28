MUMBAI Gold importers in India, the world's biggest consumer, stepped up purchases in small quantities ahead of major festivals as prices hovered near their lowest in three weeks, weighed by a stronger rupee.

* At 2.50 p.m., the most-active gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.34 percent down at 31,241 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 31,218 rupees, nearing a level last seen in early September.

* Gold prices have fallen due to the sharp appreciation in the rupee, which was near a five-month high. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* "There has been some demand over the past few days as the rupee is very much in favour," said a dealer with a private bullion-importing bank in Mumbai. "Demand will materialise further, if the rupee strengthens more."

* The festival and wedding season is underway in India, and will continue till November, before tapering off in December.

* Gold imports to India are likely to fall by as much as 26 percent, or by 200 to 250 tonnes, in 2012 as record high prices hit consumer budgets.

* Silver traded flat as pressure from a stronger rupee was offset by slightly higher overseas markets.

* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.11 percent lower at 62,988 rupees per kg.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)