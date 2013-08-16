Employees wait for customers inside a gold jewellery showroom in New Delhi August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI Gold futures in India, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, breached the keenly watched 30,000 rupees mark after a gap of six months as a weaker rupee made the dollar-quoted yellow metal expensive.

* The actively traded gold contract for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 4.23 percent higher at 30,420 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 30,470 rupees, a level last seen on February 14.

* The rupee, which hit a record low on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal.

* Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX was 6.86 percent higher at 49,770 rupees per kg.

* In the physical market, demand remained subdued as a seasonally slack demand period was underway, traders said.

* "There could be demand in another 15 days," said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata, adding festivals and weddings will re-start next month and peak in November.

* On Wednesday, India turned the screw on gold buying again,

banning imports of coins and medallions and making domestic buyers pay cash, after hiking bullion import duty to a record 10 percent.

* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)