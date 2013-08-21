MUMBAI Gold futures in India traded in the vicinity of their highest level in eight months on Wednesday due to a weaker rupee, while demand remained subdued ahead of the resumption of imports.

* The actively traded gold for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent lower at 30,765 rupees per 10 gram. It touched a high of 31,225 rupees intraday, near an eight-month high hit on August 19.

* The rupee, which hit a record low again on Wednesday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* In the overseas market, gold traders awaited more clarity from the U.S. Federal Reserve on whether it would begin curbing its commodities-friendly economic stimulus from next month.

* "India remains largely absent in the physical market amid tighter regulations and a weak currency," UBS said in a report to its clients.

* Indian traders said they will start importing gold again over the next week or so after the central bank clarified a new rule that brought the flow of the precious metal into the world's top gold consumer to a standstill at the end of July.

* The most-active silver for September delivery on the MCX was 0.33 percent lower at 50,291 rupees per kg.

