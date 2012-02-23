MUMBAI Feb 23 India gold futures extended
gains for the fifth session in a row, to their highest in more
than five weeks, prompting physical traders to remain on the
sidelines, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.52 percent higher at 28,796
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,828 rupees, a
level last seen on Dec. 14.
* "Buying has slowed since last two days as rates are high,"
said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker Agrochem.
* Easing inflation and a revival in stock markets could dent
gold imports by India, the world's biggest consumer, pushing
shipments down by about 35 percent in value terms in 2012/13.
See
* Silver also edged higher following the yellow metal.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.55 percent
higher at 57,574 rupees per kg.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Thursday Wednesday
=================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,840 28,523
Silver .999/kg 57,785 57,348
At 4:27 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
====================================================
Apr gold 28,767 +121
Mar silver 57,566 +309
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)