MUMBAI Feb 23 India gold futures extended gains for the fifth session in a row, to their highest in more than five weeks, prompting physical traders to remain on the sidelines, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.52 percent higher at 28,796 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,828 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.

* "Buying has slowed since last two days as rates are high," said Haresh Acharya, head of bullion desk at Parker Agrochem.

* Easing inflation and a revival in stock markets could dent gold imports by India, the world's biggest consumer, pushing shipments down by about 35 percent in value terms in 2012/13. See

* Silver also edged higher following the yellow metal.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.55 percent higher at 57,574 rupees per kg.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

=================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,840 28,523

Silver .999/kg 57,785 57,348

At 4:27 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

====================================================

Apr gold 28,767 +121

Mar silver 57,566 +309 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)