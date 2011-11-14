MUMBAI Nov 14 Gold traders in India, the
world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed away from fresh
physical buying as futures prices extended gains to near last
week's peak, following the trend in global markets, dealers
said.
* Traders were reluctant to get stuck with high-priced stock
in the middle of India's wedding season, which will last into
December, with spot quotations over 29,000 rupees per 10 grams.
* "Demand is zero, there are no deals in the market," said
Haresh Acharya, head of the bullion desk at Ahmedabad-based
wholesaler Parker Bullion, adding the 27,500 rupees level could
draw more buying.
* The most-active gold futures contract for
December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)
was 0.12 percent higher at 28,920 rupees per 10 grams, after
touching a high of 29,048 rupees -- not far from last week's
contract high of 29,123 rupees.
* Global gold edged up, extending gains from the previous
session, as change in the political leadership in Italy and
Greece rekindled hopes for a resolution to the euro zone's debt
crisis, fueling risk appetite in markets.
* Premiums charged by Indian banks for gold bars
over London prices were steady at $1-1.5 an ounce, making the
end price of the yellow metal higher.
* At 1:15 p.m., following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,350 29,210
Silver .999/kg 59,390 58,310
At 2:32 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
================================================
Dec gold 28,932 +46
Dec silver 57,676 -18
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)