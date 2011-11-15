MUMBAI Nov 15 Spot gold gained in India,
spurred by the rupee's fall to its lowest level in 32 months
against the dollar, keeping physical traders at bay, dealers
said, while futures were flat.
* HDFC Bank quoted spot gold at 29,395 rupees per 10 grams
on Tuesday, up 0.4 percent on day. The most actively traded gold
futures contract was almost flat at 28,902 rupees per 10
grams, after touching 29,024 rupees earlier.
* The Indian rupee, whose exchange rate plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal, fell more than 0.8 percent as oil importers bought
dollars to meet current outstanding payments as they expect
further weakness for the rupee in the short-term.
* "Physical buying is not very encouraging," said a dealer
with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding
28,500-28,600 rupees landed cost will attract fresh buying.
* Traders are still looking for supplies for the ongoing
wedding season in India, which will last till December, but
could wait for falls before buying.
* India is the biggest buyer of bullion in the world.
At 10:15 a.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,395 29,275
Silver .999/kg 58,935 58,990
At 12:56 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
================================================
Dec gold 28,929 -9
Dec silver 57,273 +58
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)