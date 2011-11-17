MUMBAI Nov 17 India gold futures were steady following overseas leads, but price falls of about 1 percent from Tuesday's peak were not enough to attract physical buyers, who sought to stock in the middle of the wedding season, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.20 percent lower at 28,937 rupees per 10 grams. The contract has fallen about 1 percent from the contract high of 29,212 struck on Tuesday.

* A weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, which is quoted in dollars.

* Overseas gold traded steady after 1 percent drop in the previous session, as markets remain jittery over the euro zone debt crisis while the bloc's political wrangling continues.

* Buying still remained weak in the middle of the wedding season, which will last till December. India is the biggest consumer of bullion.

* "Demand still not very encouraging," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai.

* Gold imports to India are likely to recover in the last quarter of 2011 as demand emerges from traders who destocked in the third quarter of the current year, the World Gold Council's (WGC) India head said.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Thursday Wednesday

================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,300 29,410

Silver .999/kg 58,500 59,650

At 3:44 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

================================================

Dec gold 28,870 -126

Dec silver 56,695 -462 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)