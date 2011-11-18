MUMBAI Nov 18 India gold recovered from the lowest level in more than a week helped by a weaker rupee, which made the yellow metal quoted in dollars expensive, keeping physical traders away, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.60 percent higher at 28,620 rupees per 10 grams, recovering from a previous session's low of 28,272 rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 7.

* Prices are still below the all-time high of 29,212 rupees struck earlier in the week.

* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the yellow metal, skidded beyond 51 against the dollar to its lowest in 32 months.

* Physical traders, who sought to stock for the ongoing wedding season, stayed on the sidelines fearing more volatile price swings going ahead and premiums charged on stocks on London prices remained steady at $1.5 an ounce.

* "Sales are not there as the rupee has depreciated considerably and due to huge volatility," said a dealer with a state-run bullion importing bank in Mumbai.

* Wedding season will last till December in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion.

* India gold demand, which recorded a fall of 20 percent in the September quarter, could rise in the last quarter and surpass the 1,000 tonnes demand mark in 2011, according to the World Gold Council figures.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Thursday

================================================

Gold .999/10 grams 29,000 29,245

Silver .999/kg 55,650 58,090

At 3:14 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>

Contract Current price Net change

================================================

Dec gold 28,620 +171

Dec silver 54,970 +913 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)