MUMBAI, Dec 5 India gold edged higher on
Monday morning following a weaker rupee, and premiums in the
physical market steadied even as buying remained absent in the
peak wedding season, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent higher at 29,243
rupees per 10 grams.
* Weakness in the rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
makes the asset expensive.
* The Indian rupee drifted lower after the currency had
climbed 2 percent last week snapping a four-week slide.
* Gold prices in the overseas markets traded steady, after
posting their sharpest weekly rise in more than a month.
* Traders said premiums charged on London prices remained
flat at $1-1.25 per ounce on London prices. Weddings will
continue till December in India, the world's biggest buyer of
bullion.
* "Buying is not really very encouraging," said a dealer
with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding there
has not been much change in premium since supply is steady."
At 10:15 a.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Monday Friday
=============================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,335 29,253
Silver .999/kg 57,500 56,595
At 1:02 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Feb gold 29,224 +26
Mar silver 57,410 +214
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)