MUMBAI, Dec 5 India gold edged higher on Monday morning following a weaker rupee, and premiums in the physical market steadied even as buying remained absent in the peak wedding season, dealers said. * The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.15 percent higher at 29,243 rupees per 10 grams. * Weakness in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost the dollar-quoted yellow metal, makes the asset expensive. * The Indian rupee drifted lower after the currency had climbed 2 percent last week snapping a four-week slide. * Gold prices in the overseas markets traded steady, after posting their sharpest weekly rise in more than a month. * Traders said premiums charged on London prices remained flat at $1-1.25 per ounce on London prices. Weddings will continue till December in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion. * "Buying is not really very encouraging," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding there has not been much change in premium since supply is steady." At 10:15 a.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Monday Friday ============================================= Gold .999/10 grams 29,335 29,253 Silver .999/kg 57,500 56,595 At 1:02 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:> Contract Current price Net change ========================================================= Feb gold 29,224 +26 Mar silver 57,410 +214 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)